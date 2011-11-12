HONOLULU The United States on Friday welcomed Japan's interest in joining talks on a pan-Pacific free trade pact but said Tokyo first must show sceptics it can meet the high standards for open markets.

Japan's move marks a major breakthrough for the U.S.-led talks. The Obama administration wants to make the Trans Pacific Partnership a template for quality trade deals and a counterweight to China's presence in the region.

"In close consultations with Congress and our domestic stakeholders, we look forward to engaging with the Japanese in these discussions," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said after Japanese Prime Yoshihiko Noda announced his country was ready to join the TPP.

"To join the negotiations, Japan must be prepared to meet the TPP's high standards for liberalizing trade and to address specific issues of concern to the United States regarding barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing trade, including nontariff barriers," Kirk said.

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yukio Edano said Noda's announcement "was made with full understanding of the terms involved and we will make our decision on whether to join the talks based on this understanding and a study of agreements reached by the nine countries."

Japan's bid to join the TPP faces considerable political challenges in the United States.

Ford Motor Co said it opposed the move and Democratic and Republican lawmakers demanded assurances that Japan will make deep structural changes to open the world's third-largest economy to foreign competition.

The leaders of the negotiating countries -- the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Chile and Peru -- will meet on Saturday at the APEC summit here to discuss the status of the talks and Japan's request to join. All nine members must consent to Japan joining.

U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, who chairs a key trade subcommittee in the House of Representatives, said he understood from Obama administration officials that Canada, Mexico, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea have also made "very solid inquiries" about joining the talks.

Canadian Trade Minister Edward Fast did not rule out the possibility, but said Canada had not determined yet whether it was in its best interest.

"Obviously we're following very closely what's happening in the TPP. We're certainly interested in exploring what Canadian involvement in that process would entail," Fast said.

Mexico's Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari told Reuters that it also was weighing the issue, saying it offered an attractive opportunity to boost growth.

"Nowadays (the TPP) is one of the most important measures in the world that really is about regionalization with the countries of highest growth in the world economy," he said.

China is not part of TPP, although it is a member of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, a 21-economy club meeting this week in Hawaii, and is keeping it at arms length.

"Until now, we have not received any invitation from any TPP economy. If one day we receive such an invitation, we will seriously study the invitation," Chinese Assistant Commerce Minister Yu Jianhua said at a news conference with other APEC trade ministers.

That prompt a tart reply from Kirk, in a display of regional rivalry between the world's two largest economies.

"We believe part of the strength of TPP is that it is an open architecture. This was not intended, it is not designed to be a closed clubhouse. All are welcome. But it is also not one where you should wait for an invitation," Kirk said.

OPPOSITION AND CONCERNS

Incorporating Japan and concluding a deal would create a regional market around 40 percent bigger than the 27-nation European Union.

Japan, the fourth-largest U.S. trading partner, faces stiff opposition to joining the talks from its farmers, who benefit from a protected agricultural sector. Noda's move raised hopes and fears that he is serious about reforms to reinvigorate an economy virtually stalled for the past two decades.

Two-way U.S.-Japan trade was $180.9 billion last year. That represented 5.7 percent of total U.S. trade, compared with 16.5 percent for Canada, 14.3 percent for China and 12.3 percent for Mexico.

Ford Motor Co. opposes letting Japan into the talks because it believes Tokyo is not prepared to address its nontariff barriers that block imports of American cars.

"In this economy, we should be creating American jobs, supporting American manufacturing and growing American exports. Allowing Japan -- the world's most protectionist country -- to participate in the Trans-pacific Partnership would do the opposite," Ford said in a statement.

"Japan already ships more than 200 cars to the U.S. for every one car we send there."

Senior lawmakers from both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives underscored Ford's concern about auto market access and said Japan must be willing to address long-standing barriers to other American goods and services.

The White House must talk with Congress to "determine the appropriate time and circumstance of Japan's joining the TPP," said Dave Camp, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and a Republican from the auto-producing state of Michigan.

Representative Sander Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said the Obama administration should begin talks with Japan only once it gets assurances that Tokyo is "willing to make the fundamental structural economic changes necessary to allow other nations to really compete in key areas."

Senate Finance Committee chairman Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, stressed the need for Japan to remove remaining barriers to U.S. beef that were imposed after some cases of mad cow disease were found in U.S. cattle 7 or 8 years ago.

"U.S. ranchers and farmers produce world-class beef and agricultural products that are 100 percent safe, so Japan needs to eliminate the unscientific and unjustified barriers to our exports," Baucus said.

U.S. pork producers strongly supported Japan joining the talks. Japan is the No. 1 market for the U.S. pork industry.

The National Foreign Trade Council, which represents big U.S. exporters like Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft, said Noda's request "potentially marks an historic change in the direction of Japan's economy and that of the Asia-Pacific region."

But they said it was crucial Trans-pacific Partnership negotiators finish the first phase of the negotiations "in months rather than years to jump-start the global economy."

Some in the business community fear Japan's entry now will slow momentum and cause the talks to drag.

(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert, Michael Martina and David Lawder; Editing by John O'Callaghan)