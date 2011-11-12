HONOLULU President Barack Obama said on Saturday he saw positive signs in Europe's efforts to tackle its debt crisis, with leaders focussed not just on Greece but on problems affecting the euro zone more broadly.

He said that Italy's troubles could not be addressed overnight, but that it was important that Europe stand behind its euro zone members.

"I was pleased to see that European leaders were taking seriously the need to not just solve the Greek crisis, but also to solve the broader euro zone crisis," Obama said at a forum of U.S. business leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

