HONOLULU China and Russia share the United States' objective of ensuring Iran does not make weapons via its nuclear program and Washington will consult with them on how to achieve that, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday.

"We will be consulting with them carefully over the next several weeks to look at what other options we have available to us," Obama said at a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit where he met with the leaders of China and Russia.

Obama said his strong preference was to resolve the Iran issue diplomatically but he was "not taking any options off the table."