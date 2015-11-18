MANILA A slowing Chinese economy will not curb appetite for gold from the world's second-biggest consumer, the chief executive of Australia's Oceanagold Corp said on Wednesday, and should support prices that have tumbled to near six-year lows.

The mid-tier gold miner is looking to lift output by nearly 40 percent in 2017 following a bout of acquisitions this year, expecting to slash its production costs to less than $600 (394 pounds) an ounce by then, from $700-$750 currently, said Mick Wilkes.

Spot gold slid to $1,064.95 an ounce on Wednesday, its lowest since February 2010, as investors braced for the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade in December.

"Obviously it does affect our cash flow because the margins are reduced. But it doesn't affect the viability of the business because we'll continue to produce free cash flow even at $1,000 or $900 an ounce," Wilkes told Reuters on the fringes of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila.

Wilkes said he sees gold "staying around $1,100" with U.S. rate hike fears countered by increased physical demand from major consumers China and India.

"Consumers are buying more gold because of the price," he said. While the northern part of China is slowing, the southern and eastern parts are still growing, "and that's the growing middle class."

"I think their demand for gold is the country's demand for gold and (China's) gold reserves will continue to grow," he said.

A spate of acquisitions this year, including the Waihi gold mine in New Zealand from Newmont Mining, will allow Oceanagold to lift output from around 400,000 ounces this year and next, to about 550,000 ounces by 2017, said Wilkes.

Oceanagold's main asset is the Didipio gold mine in northern Philippines, which last year emerged as the top mine in the Southeast Asian nation by output value, with production worth 13.7 billion pesos (190 million pounds).

The miner will be looking to Asia and the Americas for future acquisition or asset opportunities, he said.

"This low point in the commodities cycle has affected asset prices and also initiated more transactions where companies, whether they're forced to or want to, sell their assets to other companies."

"This is the time to be building great gold mining companies or great copper companies because the future is strong when the price is weak," said Wilkes, who is based in Melbourne.

(Editing by Tom Hogue)