Philippine President Benigno Aquino speaks during the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2015 CEO Summit in Manila November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie Tongo/Pool

MANILA Philippines President Benigno Aquino said on Wednesday that he agreed with U.S. President Barack that laws on the freedom of navigation at sea should be upheld, a reference to the dispute with China over claims to the South China Sea.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Obama on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)