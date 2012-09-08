Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard will miss an Asian-Pacific summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok because of the death of her father, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"At the beginning I would like to express my condolences to the Australian prime minister. Her father has passed away. This is why Australia will be represented by the trade minister," Putin told the opening session of the summit.
Trade Minister Craig Emerson was already attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Australian officials were not immediately available for further comment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.