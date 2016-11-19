Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LIMA A meeting of leaders of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), confirmed the economic and strategic importance of the agreement, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters on Saturday.
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election just over a week before leaders of Pacific Rim economies gathered for the APEC summit in Lima dashed hopes of the TPP, the largest-ever U.S.-proposed trade deal, coming to fruition.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.