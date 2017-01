Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) arrives running for a family photo with fellow heads of state during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Lima, Peru, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that free trade is a source of global economic growth and Tokyo intends to keep promoting the policy, a Japanese government spokesman said.

The comment comes after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election this month dashed hopes for U.S. approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal. The TPP was written so it cannot be implemented without the United States.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Will Dunham)