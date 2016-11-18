Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo sits for an interview at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, U.S. May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday Mexico, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore aim to continue with the Trans-Pacific Partnership with or without the United States.

"We determined that our countries will press ahead with this agreement independently of what Washington decides," Guajardo said of the trade deal on Mexican radio from Lima where he is taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The six nations are among 12 signatories of the TPP, which currently cannot take effect without the ratification of the United States. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned the deal on the campaign trail, leaving its fate uncertain.

(Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Veronica Gomez)