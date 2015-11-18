Philippine President Benigno Aquino (2nd L) walks with other heads of state during the official welcoming ceremony for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in Manila, Philippines November 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Cheryl Gagalac/Pool

Philippine's President Benigno Aquino (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) arrive for a news conference after their meeting alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L-R), Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysia's Prime MInister Najib Razak, U.S. President Barack Obama, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key and Peru's President Ollanta Humala chat as they join fellow Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders for a family photo before their meeting alongside the APEC Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing the traditional Philippine 'barong', arrives for a welcome dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

U.S. President Barack Obama, wearing the traditional Philippine 'barong' shirt, waves as he arrives for a welcome dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

U.S. President Barack Obama (5th R) tells other leaders and their spouses to wave to the media during a family photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday China must stop land reclamation in the disputed South China Sea and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the defence and security of the Philippines, one of the parties to the dispute.

Obama, speaking after a meeting with Philippine President Benigno Aquino on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila, said he looked forward to working with all claimants to the waterway to resolve their disputes.

On Tuesday, Obama visited an American-donated coast guard cutter now owned by the Philippines, one its closest allies in the region.

