LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama declined on Sunday to comment on media reports that senior defence and intelligence officials in his administration had requested the removal of National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers.

Obama called Rogers a "terrific patriot" during a news conference at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, adding he did not generally comment on personnel matters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Lima and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)