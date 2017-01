U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday said he is not worried about being the last Democratic U.S. president for a while, noting democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and his own approval rating remained high.

He added, however, that the Democratic Party needed to organise better and better convey its message.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)