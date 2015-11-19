U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in the APEC CEO Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MANILA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Islamic State militants could not be eliminated until there was a political settlement in Syria, which could take some time.

Such a resolution would not be possible if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained in power, said Obama, who is in Manila to attend the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

