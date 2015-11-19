Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Islamic State militants could not be eliminated until there was a political settlement in Syria, which could take some time.
Such a resolution would not be possible if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained in power, said Obama, who is in Manila to attend the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by David Ljunggren and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.