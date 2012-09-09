VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Asia-Pacific leaders were expected to urge Europe to combat its debt crisis and pledge action to boost growth, promote free trade in 'green' technology and bolster food security at a two-day summit ending on Sunday.

The following are key points from a draft communique by leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation - whose largest economies are the United States, China and Japan - in Vladivostok, Russia.

* ECONOMY: The global economy faces "challenges and is subject to downside risks," says the draft, seen by Reuters. It welcomes Europe's commitment to "take all necessary measures to safeguard the integrity and stability of the euro area."

In an apparent reference to China, it states that APEC members with external surpluses will bolster domestic demand and increase exchange-rate flexibility. On the eve of the summit, China announced a major stimulus plan under which it would invest $157 billion in infrastructure projects.

* GREEN TECH: Leaders endorsed a list of 54 environmental goods that would be subject to import duties of no more than 5 percent by 2015. Those include equipment for renewable energy, waste treatment and environmental monitoring.

* FOOD SECURITY: APEC reaffirmed its determination "to ensure fair and open markets" for farm produce - an important concession from host Russia, which banned grain exports in 2010 after a failed harvest. "Recognising that bans and other restrictions on the export of food may cause price volatility ... we reiterate our pledge against protectionism," it said.

* SUPPLY CHAINS: The statement called for a 10 percent improvement in the efficiency of industrial supply chains by 2015, a key agenda item pushed by China. APEC accounts for 44 percent of world trade. Over the next decade, trade within the group is expected to treble, forecasts consulting firm PwC, which will make it vital to build roads, railways and ports to move goods.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Peter Cooney)