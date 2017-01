U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama, during his last scheduled trip abroad at the APEC summit in Peru, spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reaffirming the relationship between the two countries, a White House official said on Sunday.

"The President reaffirmed the enduring U.S. commitment to Japan, our treaty ally, and expressed his gratitude for their years of successful cooperation that further strengthened the U.S.-Japan alliance," the official said.

