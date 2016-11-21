Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LIMA Russia is ready to freeze its oil output - among the world's highest - at current level as there would be no problems for Moscow to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
OPEC nations are due to agree a world oil freeze pact with non-OPEC countries on Nov. 30.
"We will do everything that our partners from OPEC are expecting. To freeze crude production is not an issue for us," Putin told a news conference in Lima after the APEC summit.
He added that Russia's oil firms are ready to do so.
Putin also said he has seen a "high probability" that the deal aiming to prop up the markets and boost prices would be reached in an OPEC meeting next week.
(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.