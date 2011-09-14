Screenshot of the Windows Mobile version of the 'Documents To Go' app, obtained on September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

(Reuters.com) - Why these four executive-friendly mobile applications may prove valued travel companions When the world of work merges with travel, professionals become vulnerable to losing documents and face the constant challenge to stay organised.

With an app like "Documents To Go", execs can easily access Word, Excel and PDF files straight from their mobile phones.

Texting while walking in an unfamiliar city can be problematic; not with the Dragon Dictation app. You talk, it types the message. Tired of being trapped in your cubicle on an online meeting? The Cisco WebEx Meeting Centre app lets you participate in these meetings from any location. Last but not least, your crucial caffeine needs can be sated with a virtual Starbucks card; pay through the barcode generated by the Starbucks for Android app.

App: Cisco WebEx Meeting Centre

Pros: Free VoIP, various participating options

Price: Free

Note: Works with iPhone, iPod touch and iPad; requires iOS 3.0 or later

Download link: <here

Jetsetters need to be connected to the inside world of work. The Cisco WebEx Meeting Centre app helps professionals attend an online meeting from anywhere in the world. Listen in on a meeting or participate by chatting with all attendees both publicly and privately. Users can schedule or cancel meetings too. Note: Wi-Fi or 3G is required to use this app.

App: Documents To Go

Pros: Free as a desktop app

Cons: Lacks a printing option

Price: US$9.99

Note: Works on BlackBerry, Android, iPhone, iPod Touch & iPad; requires iOS 3.2 or later

Download link: <here

Professionals need at-their-fingertips access to their files; this app enables them to carry the office suite in their pockets. The user can view, create and edit Word or Excel documents and view PDF files. Features include built-in formatting tools consisting of word count, paragraph alignment, various fonts and bullet styles, along with embedded graphics, tables and hyperlinks.

App: Dragon dictation

Pros: Translates various languages

Cons: May not work in a loud environment, may auto correct incorrectly

Price: Free

Note: Works with iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad; requires iOS 4.0 or later

Download link: <here

How do you type when you have the steering wheel in one hand, coffee in another and eyes on the road? Say hello to Dragon Dictation, a lifesaver when multitasking on the go. This voice recognition app translates voice into text. Send urgent "text" messages, change your Facebook or Twitter status, verbally "write" long emails or take copious "notes" at a lecture or conference. The app can also translate several languages including English, Spanish, French and Chinese. As this technology develops, expect many incorrect auto-corrections.

App: Starbucks for Android

Pros: Virtual gift card

Cons: Available only in the U.S.

Note: Also available on select BlackBerry and iPhone devices.

Download link: <here

Find it hard to keep up with all those business cards, membership cards, gift cards etc? With this Starbucks app, you can travel one card lighter and cater to your most essential caffeine cravings. The app generates a barcode through which users can pay for their purchases at around 6,800 U.S. stores. It also allows you to check your balance and earn Starbucks rewards.

