An Apple logo is seen during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. Black Friday, the day following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, has traditionally been the busiest shopping day in the United States. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

NEW YORK Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its customers spent $1 billion (609.45 million pounds) on purchases in its applications store in December, leading to a total of $10 billion worth of apps sold in 2013.

Apple reported app downloads of almost 3 billion apps in December, making it a record month for its App Store, which offers 1 million apps for its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

It competes with devices based on Google Inc's Android system and phones and tablets based on Microsoft Corp software.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)