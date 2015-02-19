SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc aims to begin producing an electric vehicle as early as 2020, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying, a seemingly aggressive target for a mobile devices maker with little experience in car manufacture.

The iPhone maker is pushing its "car team" of about 200 people to meet that goal, Bloomberg reported. But Apple may decide to scrap its car-making effort, or delay it, if executives grew unhappy with its progress, the news agency cited the people as saying.

