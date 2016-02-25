SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, Facebook Inc (FB.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will all file or sign on to amicus briefs in support of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) fight against a magistrate's order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter's iPhone.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Google and Facebook would make filings. Microsoft will file a friend-of the-court brief as well, company President Brad Smith said in Congressional testimony Thursday.

Twitter also will sign a brief in support of Apple, Twitter said.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn and Deborah Todd; Editing by Richard Chang)