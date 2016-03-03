Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
Six relatives of San Bernardino attack victims filed a legal brief on Thursday opposing Apple (AAPL.O) in its high-profile fight against the U.S. Justice Department's bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the shooters.
The dispute between Apple and the government burst into the open last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone.
In the families' brief, they argue that Apple's arguments are misplaced because the government has a valid warrant, and "one does not enjoy the privacy to commit a crime." The families also said Apple "routinely modifies its systems" to comply with Chinese government directives.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.