Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
PARIS France's competition watchdog carried out a search of Apple's offices in Paris last week, said a spokesman for the regulator.
The spokesman declined to give the reason for the search.
Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday that the Competition Authority also searched Apple's major distributors and resellers in France as part of an investigation into the mobile phone and computer maker's selling practices.
EBizcuss, an Apple reseller in France with about 15 stores, last year filed a complaint alleging that Apple favoured deliveries of iPad tablets and iPhones to its own stores and forced it into bankruptcy.
The newspaper said the competition watchdog was also looking into the way Apple sells products on its App Store where consumers can buy everything from newspapers to video games.
Apple France had no comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Cowell)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
LOS ANGELES As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.