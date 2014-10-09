BOSTON Carl Icahn, who is calling on Apple to buy back more of its shares, said that he would not mount a proxy fight with the company to press his point.

Speaking on CNBC, Icahn said "There will never be a proxy fight with Apple (AAPL.O) and me," underscoring that he has confidence in the company's Chief Executive Tim Cook. Pressed into saying what he might do if Apple rebuffs his call to buy back more shares, Icahn said he would still be the company's friend.

"I'm their buddy," he said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)