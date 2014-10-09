Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
BOSTON Carl Icahn, who is calling on Apple to buy back more of its shares, said that he would not mount a proxy fight with the company to press his point.
Speaking on CNBC, Icahn said "There will never be a proxy fight with Apple (AAPL.O) and me," underscoring that he has confidence in the company's Chief Executive Tim Cook. Pressed into saying what he might do if Apple rebuffs his call to buy back more shares, Icahn said he would still be the company's friend.
"I'm their buddy," he said.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.