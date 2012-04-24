Apple Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by strong sales of iPhones, sending the company's shares more than 8 percent higher.

COMMENTARY:

JJ KINAHAN, CHIEF DERIVATIVES STRATEGIST, TD AMERITRADE

"Apple had a blowout quarter. There were already high expectations and they blew the expectations away. For Wednesday, the pattern for Apple in the past post earnings has often been a sell-off even after beating expectations. Traders will be watching the stock closely and volatility in the weekly Apple options expiring this Friday may come in considerably whereas the monthly options volatility may hold up in comparison."

"We have seen many call speculators over the past few days in Apple and if the stock holds at current levels, they will be rewarded, which should lead to interesting activity at the opening on both Apple stock and options."

SHAW WU, ANALYST, STERNE AGEE

"The margins were really strong, so the concern around the carrier subsidies, pricing pressure, that was overdone. This shows you they have a ton of pricing power, not just with consumers -- but with carriers as well."

"AT&T and Verizon are important carriers but they're two of about 150 carriers. Obviously from this report, they're still important but they're becoming less important."

MICHAEL WALKLEY, ANALYST, CANACCORD GENUITY

"Very strong results across the board. IPhone sales of 35 million were better than everyone's expectations."

"It's much better international sales, given what we already knew about a slowdown at AT&T and Verizon. International markets continue to grow."

MARK MCKECHNIE, ANALYST, THINKEQUITY

"The quarter looked pretty good. Despite some concerns going in, the iPad came in line, at just under 12 million units. It was a touch light but don't forget you're in a transition quarter with a new product."

"It looks like strength came from iPhones. International must have helped out there. In terms of the guidance, it's generally conservative. It's typically conservative."

On recent stock declines: "The stock has had a pretty big move from mid 300s to close to mid 600s. So the stock took a breather. There were concerns about overall seasonality, the transition from a new iPad and I think there were also concerns over iPhones. This is not out of the ordinary for a stock but the first look at these numbers are pretty good."

KIM FORREST, SENIOR EQUITY RESEARCH ANALYST, FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP IN PITTSBURGH

"I thought it was very strong - but I'm picking nits now. I'm looking at the zero growth of Macs, wondering what that means. We can write the iPod off, we know that is going to decline. I can't wait to hear commentary about margins with respect to the iPad. It's intriguing to me that they have been selling more expensive technology at the same price as last year's model."

"The strength of the iPhones, especially in light of recent earnings announcements from its two largest carriers in AT&T and Verizon really put to bed the issue that there might be a problem with the iPhone."

MICHAEL YOSHIKAMI, CEO, YCMNET ADVISORS

"Apple once again surprises on the upside despite expectations that iPhone sales would lag. Clearly iPad results are driving results, as well as international sales. This is consistent with Apple continuing to capture market share against Android."

"I think when you have a strong rally in a stock it often sells off for no better reason than uncertainty. I think you're going to see the naysayers go away."

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, Liana Baker, Chuck Mikolajczak, Alistair Barr and Doris Frankel, Compiled by Tiffany Wu)