Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple Inc said it would offer an upgraded iPad 4 tablet in place of the mid-range iPad 2 at the same price.

The iPad 4, which has a 9.7-inch Retina display and supports LTE carriers worldwide, is available at $399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model and $529 for the 16GB Wi-Fi + cellular model at all four major U.S. carriers.

The fourth-generation iPad was launched in 2012, while the iPad 2 was launched in 2011.

Apple discontinued the iPad 4 and reduced the price of iPad 2 to $399 last year when it launched its current flagship tablet, the iPad Air.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)