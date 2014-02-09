UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
Proxy advisory firm ISS said it recommends shareholders vote against activist investor Carl Icahn's share buyback proposal for Apple Inc (AAPL.O), according to a report obtained by Reuters on Sunday.
"(The Apple board) has returned the bulk of its U.S.-generated cash to shareholders via aggressive stock buybacks and dividends payouts," the ISS report said. "In light of these good-faith efforts and its past stewardship, the board's latitude should not be constricted by a shareholder resolution that would micromanage the company's capital allocation process."
Icahn is waging a campaign to get Apple to return more cash to shareholders and has filed a resolution proposing that it give back $50 billion more through share buybacks. Apple shareholders will vote on the proposal at a February 28 meeting.
Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones also advised shareholders on Friday to vote against Icahn's plan.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.