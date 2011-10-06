Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs waves at the conclusion of the launch of the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California in this March 2, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPod Nano after introducing it at an event in San Francisco, California in this September 7, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs talks during a presentation of Apple's new G3 line of Macintoshes and PowerBooks at the Flint Center in Cupertino in this November 10, 1997 file photo. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis/Files

Apple Inc co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs picture is featured on the front page of the Apple website after his passing in this screen grab October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs introduces new models of the company's iMac computer during his keynote address at the the Macworld Conference and Exposition in New York in this July 19, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/Files

Apple Computer Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's new iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York in this July 21, 1999 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs takes the stage to discuss the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco in this June 6, 2011, file photograph. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new 'iPad' tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, in this January 27, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Kimberly White/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs gestures during a demonstration of a preview version of Apple's new Mac OS X operating system, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2000 in San Jose, California in this May 15, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs introduces new models of the company's iMac computer during his keynote address at the the Macworld Conference and Exposition in New York in this July 19, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/Files

Apple Computer Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's new iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York in this July 21, 1999 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs takes the stage to discuss the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco in this June 6, 2011, file photograph. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs speaks on stage, with the Shanghai Apple store displayed on screen, at Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, California in this September 1, 2010, file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple COO Tim Cook (L) and CEO Steve Jobs answers questions during a news conference on antenna problems with the iPhone 4 at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California in this July 16, 2010, file photo. REUTERS/Kimberly White/Files

Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs is shown in his last public appearance June 7, 2011 as he makes a presentation to the Cupertino City Council regarding plans for Apple's new headquarters in this frame grab from video. REUTERS/Courtesy Cupertino City Council/Handout

Surina Shukri (L) of New York places a candle in front of the upper west side Apple Store as another Apple fan places a bouquet of flowers in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Software developer Steve Streza displays a photograph of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs after news of Jobs' death outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Surina Shukri of New York places a candle in front of the upper west side Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A view shows the Apple Store at the Glendale Galleria, one of the first ever to open, in Glendale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The homepage of apple.com shows the obituary of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs on iMac computer screens at an Apple Store, one of the first ever to open, in Glendale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Security guards are pictured at the gate of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs home in Palo Alto, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Apple CEO Steve Jobs talks about the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs shows the new MacBook Air during the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco, California in this January 15, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs takes the stage to discuss the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco in this June 6, 2011, file photo. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs smiles after the Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, California in this September 1, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Janine Young, 53, from Santa Monica, lights an apple-shaped candle for the late Steve Jobs outside an Apple Store in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Apple employee relights an apple-shaped candle for the late Steve Jobs, which had blown out in the wind, outside an Apple Store in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Apple store employee assists a customer in setting up a new iPad as the homepage of apple.com shows the obituary of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in the SoHo Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs arrives with the team from the best picture nominate film 'Up' at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood in this March 7, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs takes the stage to discuss the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, in this June 6, 2011 file picture. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/Files

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs speaks in London during the launch of the European iTunes online music store in this June 15, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Files

Apple employee Cory Moll holds an iPad with its screen showing a message in memory of Apple founder Steve Jobs, after hearing news of Jobs' death, outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple employee Cory Moll holds an iPad with its screen showing a message in memory of Apple founder Steve Jobs, after hearing news of Jobs' death, outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs is shown in this combination photo of file photographs dating (top row L to R) July 2000, November 2003, September 2005, (bottom L to R) September 2006, January 2007 and September 2008. REUTERS/Files

Apple CEO Steve Jobs poses with the new iPhone 4 during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, in this June 7, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Flowers and a photograph of Steve Jobs are placed against the window outside an Apple store in Boston, Massachusetts October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners raise their iPhones at a vigil in memory of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flowers adorn the sidewalk outside the the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Ahmed Shafai, of Palo Alto, writes 'Steve, you made our lives easier' on the sidewalk outside the the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

News photographers gather by a bench to photograph a memorial outside Apple headquarters following the death of Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs, in Cupertino, California October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Stick-it notes are left by mourners on a glass window in memory of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man takes a photo of an apple and flowers offered in memory of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, placed at the entrance of the Shibuya Apple store in Tokyo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The main Apple Inc website featuring Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on an iphone in this photo illustration taken in Central Sydney October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

CUPERTINO, Calif./SAN FRANCISCO Steve Jobs, in pain and too weak to climb stairs a few weeks before his death, wanted his children to understand why he wasn't always there for them, according to the author of his highly anticipated biography.

"I wanted my kids to know me," Jobs was quoted as saying by Pulitzer Prize nominee Walter Isaacson, when he asked the Apple Inc co-founder why he authorized a tell-all biography after living a private, almost ascetic life.

"I wasn't always there for them, and I wanted them to know why and to understand what I did," Jobs told Isaacson in their final interview at Jobs' home in Palo Alto, California.

Isaacson said he visited Jobs for the last time a few weeks ago and found him curled up in some pain in a downstairs bedroom. Jobs had moved there because he was too weak to go up and down stairs, "but his mind was still sharp and his humour vibrant," Isaacson wrote in an essay on Time.com that will be published in the magazine's October 17 edition.

Jobs died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

Outpourings of sympathy swept across the globe as state leaders, business rivals and fans paid respect to the man who touched the daily lives of countless millions through the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Jobs had struggled with health issues but said very little about his battle with cancer since an operation in 2004. When he stepped down in August, handing the CEO reins to long-time operations chief Tim Cook, Jobs said simply that he could no longer fulfil his duties as chief executive.

Apple has been similarly guarded about the circumstances of his death, saying only that their chairman was surrounded by his wife Laurene and immediate family. Jobs had four children from two relationships.

Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed and it is uncertain when the company will hold a planned "celebration" of Jobs' life. Officials in Sacramento said there will be no state or public funeral.

SOMBRE MOOD

From Tokyo and Paris to San Francisco and New York, mourners created impromptu memorials outside Apple stores, from flowers and candles to a dozen green and red apples on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

At corporate headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley on Thursday, employees -- current and former -- gathered with their families under an overcast sky to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial on a driveway leading up to the entrance.

"He was a very private person, but he's everywhere in the products he created," said Glenn Harada, a 22-year-old former Apple employee. "He didn't work alone but none of this could have happened without him."

Employees said they went on with business, but with an undercurrent of sadness. Grief counsellors on the payroll had reached out to Apple workers, a spokesman said.

"Deep down there's sadness," said Cory Moll, a part-time Apple employee who had tried to organise a union. "We have lost someone who touched us all."

With his passion for minimalist design and a genius for marketing, Jobs laid the groundwork for Apple to continue to flourish after his death, most analysts and investors say.

But Apple still faces challenges in the absence of the man who was its chief product designer, marketing guru and salesman nonpareil. Phones running Google's Android software are gaining share in the smartphone market, and there are questions about what Apple's next big product will be.

The launch of the iPhone 4S -- at the kind of gala event that became Jobs' trademark -- was a letdown to many fans earlier this week, underscoring how Jobs' showmanship and uncanny instincts will be missed.

But Wall Street analysts said Cook's new team-based approach and operational savvy will keep the company on track -- at least for now.

Apple shares ended down just 0.23 percent at $377.37, though that underperformed the broader U.S. market.

"It didn't come as a shock," said Terry Donoghue, an Apple technical writer, whose department boss called an hour-long meeting to reminisce about Jobs. "It's still hard for a lot of people."

JOBS' ESTATE: CONFIDENTIAL?

Jobs, in his trademark uniform of black mock-turtleneck and blue jeans, was deemed the heart and soul of a company that rivals Exxon Mobil as the most valuable in America.

With an estimated net worth of $7 billion (4 billion pound) -- including a 7 percent stake in Walt Disney Co -- it was not known how Jobs' estate would be handled.

The entrepreneur had sometimes been criticized for not wielding his enormous influence and wealth for philanthropy like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. His death revived speculation that some of his estate might be donated to cancer research groups or hospitals.

California law requires a will to be filed in probate court within 30 days of death.

Jobs and his wife placed at least three properties into trusts in 2009, which legal experts say is a sign he may have been preparing his assets to remain confidential upon his death.

Placing stock and real estate into trusts can both minimize estate taxes upon a person's death, and keep them from being publicly disclosed in probate court, said John O'Grady, a trusts and estates attorney in San Francisco.

Jobs was given up for adoption soon after his birth in San Francisco to an American mother, Joanne Carole Schieble, and a Syrian-born father, Abdulfattah "John" Jandali.

A college dropout, Jobs started Apple Computer with friend Steve Wozniak in his parents' garage in 1976.

"I do feel like I did when John Lennon was killed. Also JFK and Martin Luther King. Like Steve Jobs, they gave us hope," Wozniak said on his Facebook page.

Jobs changed the technology world in the late 1970s, when the Apple II became the first personal computer to gain a wide following. He did it again in 1984 with the Macintosh, which built on breakthrough technologies developed at Xerox Parc and elsewhere to create the personal computing experience as we know it today.

The rebel streak that was central to his persona got him tossed out of Apple in 1985, but he returned in 1997 and after a few years began the roll-out of a troika of products -- the iPod, the iPhone and the iPad -- that again upended the established order in major industries.

(Additional reporting by Michael Miller, Jennifer Saba, Sinead Carew and Liana Baker in New York; Scott Malone in Columbus, Ohio; Sarah McBride in Cupertino; Poornima Gupta and Dan Levine in San Francisco; Edwin Chan in Los Angeles; Matt Cowan in London; and Amy Pyett in Sydney; editing by John Wallace, Tiffany Wu and Matthew Lewis)