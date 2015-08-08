JPMorgan softens tone on Brexit jobs warning
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
Antitrust authorities in Europe failed to find evidence that Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) deals with record labels and online music streaming services are blocking rivals' access to its music streaming platform, Re/code reported, citing sources.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, started an investigation in April and had sent out questionnaires to several record labels seeking information about their dealings with Apple.
The investigation did not turn up evidence of any illegal activity, but the European Union will continue to monitor the market, the report said, citing sources.
The regulators are also seeking information from Spotify and other music streaming services on the restrictions Apple places on apps offered through the store, Re/code said, citing people familiar with the situation.
Apple in June launched a new music streaming service, Apple Music. It also provides the App Store platform for competing streaming services including Jango, Spotify, Rhapsody and others.
Reuters reported in July that U.S. government antitrust regulators were also looking into claims about whether Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under antitrust law.
Apple, the European Union and Spotify were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
HONG KONG Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Chinese shares, though investors held off from making big bets before a highly-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping gets underway on Thursday.
SEOUL As Britain steps up the hunt for a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's KEPCO remains the most likely suitor, but two people with direct knowledge of the matter said the giant utility won't be rushed to the altar.