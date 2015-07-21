Apple Watches are seen on display at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO Sales of Apple Inc's smartwatch have exceeded internal expectations since the device's April launch, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

He also said a strong dollar has created challenges for Apple. Gains in the dollar versus other currencies in recent quarters have cut into the revenue of many U.S. multinationals that sell products overseas.

