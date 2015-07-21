EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
SAN FRANCISCO Sales of Apple Inc's smartwatch have exceeded internal expectations since the device's April launch, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
He also said a strong dollar has created challenges for Apple. Gains in the dollar versus other currencies in recent quarters have cut into the revenue of many U.S. multinationals that sell products overseas.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.