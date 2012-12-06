Lawyers for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd filed a redacted copy of a 10-year patent licensing agreement struck by Apple Inc with Taiwan's HTC Corp in a U.S. court late on Wednesday following a judge's order.

The Korean electronics giant had earlier filed a motion to compel Apple -- with whom it is waging a bitter legal battle over mobile patents across several countries -- to reveal details of a settlement that was reached with HTC on November 10 but which have been kept under wraps.

The court last month ordered Apple to disclose to Samsung details of the legal settlement that the iPhone maker reached with HTC, including terms of the 10-year patents licensing agreement.

In August, Apple won a $1.05 billion verdict against Samsung after a U.S. jury found that certain Samsung gadgets violated Apple's software and design patents.

Legal experts say the question of which patents are covered by the Apple-HTC settlement, and licensing details, could be instrumental in Samsung's efforts to thwart Apple's subsequent quest for a permanent sales ban on its products.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al, No. 11-1846.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)