Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will seek a preliminary ban on U.S. sales of eight Samsung mobile products, pending a final injunction in its high stakes patents case, according to an Apple court filing on Monday.
The request for a preliminary injunction targets Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) phones including the Galaxy S 4G and the Droid Charge.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.