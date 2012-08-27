An Apple IPhone 4s and Samsung Galaxy S are seen in this illustration photo in Berlin August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will seek a preliminary ban on U.S. sales of eight Samsung mobile products, pending a final injunction in its high stakes patents case, according to an Apple court filing on Monday.

The request for a preliminary injunction targets Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) phones including the Galaxy S 4G and the Droid Charge.

