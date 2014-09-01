Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to enable its next iPhone to become a mobile wallet by allowing owners to securely make mobile payments in a store with the touch of a finger, Bloomberg said on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
The agreement includes participation by Visa Inc. (V.N), MasterCard Inc (MA.N) and American Express Co (AXP.N) and will be announced Sept. 9 along with unveiling of the next iPhone, according to the source, who Bloomberg said asked not to be identified because the talks are private.
The new iPhone will simplify mobile payment by including a special communication chip, along with a fingerprint recognition reader that debuted on the most recent iPhone, the source said.
Officials could not immediately be reached at Apple, Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.