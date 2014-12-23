APR Energy Plc, which runs temporary power plants, said it expected full-year adjusted core earnings to be about 500 to 600 basis points lower than its previous guidance, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.

Shares in APR fell as much as 22.7 percent to a record low of 194.25 pence, making them one of the top percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, suspended electricity generation in Libya last month pending completion of paperwork on a contract instrumental in it turning a profit last year.

APR said on Tuesday that those operations were still on hold, adding that there was no certainty that operations would be restarted anytime soon.

Geopolitical uncertainty, especially in emerging markets such as Libya where APR is a dominant player, had in October forced the company to warn that full-year profit would be at the lower end of market expectations.

APR said it expected revenue for the year to be about $490 million - short of analyst estimates of $493.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jacksonville, Florida-based APR said it would take a non-cash charge of up to about $40 million, to reflect accelerated expenses related to the Libya stoppage and recognise its deferred tax asset.

Timing of the charges was be determined through the year-end financial closing process, it added.

