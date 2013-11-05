RHO, Italy Aprilia motobikes will start competing again in the MotoGP Championship in 2016 after last racing in that category in 2004, the chairman of the company that owns the brand said on Tuesday.

"In 2016 Aprilia will return to MotoGP to win and match the success it had in the Superbike. We've got two years of work ahead of us," Roberto Colaninno said on the sidelines of a motorbike fair in Milan.

Colaninno is chairman of Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Francesca Landini)