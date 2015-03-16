Asia Pacific Stock Exchange (APX)said it upgraded its APeX trading platform with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's X-stream Trading technology as well as Genium FIX.

APX said the upgrade will help it increase its footprint in the Asian and Australian markets, establishing the exchange as a competitive, alternative Australian listing and trading venue.

"With their go-live, they are well on their way to creating a powerful bridge for capital between China and Australia on a global scale," said Robert Frojd, Managing Director and Regional Manager, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, Nasdaq.

APX is a securities exchange based in Sydney, Australia. It was launched last year and offers Chinese market participants an alternative to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

