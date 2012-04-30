LONDON Miner Aquarius Platinum AQP.L posted a net loss for the third quarter, hit by weaker prices and a drop in production on the back of poor ground conditions, continuing safety stoppages and worse than usual absenteeism after the Christmas holidays.

The company, which has been hit along with the rest of the sector by a dramatic increase in "Section 54" temporary mine closures on safety grounds, posted a net loss of $9.4 million for the quarter to the end of March, a drop of $34.7 million compared to the same period last year.

Safety-related stoppages cost the South African platinum sector 300,000 ounces last year in lost output -- about 5 percent of global production.

But the department of mineral resources has said the industry needs a shake-up to cut deaths in the country's mines, the world's deepest and among its most dangerous.

Aquarius AQP.AX said production for the three months dropped by almost a fifth year-on-year to 97,802 PGM ounces from 118,887 ounces, hit not only by stoppages but by poor ground conditions and labour "go slows".

"These unnecessary operational and regulatory headwinds are occurring against a backdrop of a pricing environment that remains relentlessly tough, with unabated on-mine cost inflation, little fundamental demand recovery and continuing volatility in financial markets," Stuart Murray, CEO of Aquarius, said in a statement.

He also added, however, that there was a decline in "number and length" of "Section 54" stoppages, though it was too soon to call it a trend.

