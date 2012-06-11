Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Aquarius Platinum AQP.L said it would suspend operations at its Marikana operations in South Africa, citing low platinum prices, and said trading conditions in the industry were expected to remain difficult in the short to medium term.
Aquarius Platinum, the world's fourth-largest primary platinum producer, said it wanted to preserve the ore reserves at the mine until extraction was economically feasible.
The Marikana 4 shaft and the Marikana concentrator plant would be placed on care and maintenance, the company said.
The management functions at the Marikana pooling and sharing agreement (P&SA2), an agreement between the company and Anglo Platinum, would be consolidated with those of the P&SA1 at Kroondal.
The platinum mining industry has been hit by rising costs and falling prices amid weaker demand, with the spot platinum price falling about 15 percent in the last three months.
"The macro is unlikely to improve materially in the short-term until there are significant supply cuts from the majors, especially Anglo and Impala," Numis Securities' Andy Davidson said.
Aquarius Platinum shares were up 2 percent at 75 pence at 0715 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.