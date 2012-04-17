Apparel is displayed at an Aquascutum store in Hong Kong July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON British luxury fashion label Aquascutum is facing looming administration this week, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the company's plans as saying it could go into administration as early as Tuesday.

Aquascutum was not available for immediate comment on the FT story.

Administration would put 250 jobs at risk and could lead to the collapse of the British clothing brand, the paper said.

Harold Tillman, a fashion entrepreneur, has been battling to save the luxury raincoat maker he acquired in September 2009, the FT said.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Meijer.)