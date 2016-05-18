Swimming- European Aquatics Championships- Men's 1500m freestyle final - London, Britain, 18/5/2016. Gold medalist Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri (C) poses with second placed Gabriele Detti and third placed Mykhaylo Romanchuk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Swimming- European Aquatics Championships- Men's 1500m freestyle final - London, Britain, 18/5/2016. Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri poses on the podium after his victory. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON World champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy swam the second fastest men's 1,500 metres freestyle of all time on Wednesday to win gold at the European championships.

The 21-year-old defending champion was in a class of his own as he won in 14 minutes and 34.04 seconds to shatter his own European record, set at last year's world championships in Russia, by a massive 5.63 seconds.

Only China's Olympic champion Sun Yang, who won gold in the same pool in 2012 with a world record time of 14:31.02, has swum faster in the distance.

Paltrinieri was inside the world record pace between the 1,100 to 1,400 split times.

His team mate Gabriele Detti took a distant silver in 14:48.75 with Ukraine's Mykhaylo Romanchuk finishing third in 14:50.33.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)