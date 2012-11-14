CAIRO The Cairo-based Arab League will discuss the Israeli attack on Gaza at a special meeting to be held either on Thursday or Saturday, a senior League diplomat told Reuters.

Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of hell".

"We are working to gather the Arab states' permanent representatives in the Arab League to hold an urgent meeting...that could either be Thursday or Saturday," Lebanon representative in the League, Khaled Ziadeh told Reuters.

An Arab League official confirmed the news and added that Arab foreign ministers are holding talks with each other and with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and League officials to set a date for an Arab League meeting on Gaza attack.

Abbas earlier on Wednesday called for an emergency Arab League meeting over the Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to a League statement that quoted the Palestinian representative in the League, Barakat al-Fara.

Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi also called for an "emergency meeting for Arab foreign ministers," according to presidential spokesman Yasser Ali in a statement aired on state TV.

Mursi, who had repeatedly pledged to honour the 1979 peace agreement with Israel, condemned the raids on Gaza as a threat to regional security and withdrew his ambassador from Israel. He also summoned the Israeli envoy to Cairo to deliver a protest and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Mursi who hails from Egypt's popular Muslim Brotherhood group, has since his election last June strengthened the relationship between Egypt and Hamas, the political front of the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood.

The political wing of Egypt's Brotherhood, the Freedom and Justice Party had earlier issued a strong condemnation statement on the Israeli attack on Gaza.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir, Marwa Awad, Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh, writing by Yasmine Saleh, Editing by Michael Roddy)