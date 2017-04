Arab League Secretary General Nabil al-Araby signs a book of condolence for the victims of this week's deadly attacks in France, at the French embassy in Cairo January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Arab League chief Nabil al-Araby said on Sunday that he will not seek another term as secretary general after his current one ends on July 1, Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.

The former Egyptian foreign minister was appointed secretary general of the 22-member organisation of Arab states in March 2011.

