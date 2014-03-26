North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
KUWAIT Arab leaders meeting in Kuwait on Wednesday condemned killings carried out by the government in Syria's three-year-old civil war and called for a political settlement.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the massacres and the mass killing committed by the Syrian regime's forces against the unarmed people," said Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah, reading from the final statement issued after the two-day summit.
"We call for a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva One declaration," it read.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.