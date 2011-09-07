CAIRO The head of the Arab League will visit Syria on Saturday and Arab foreign ministers will meet next week to convey concerns over the bloody crackdown on popular unrest in the country, a League official and Arab diplomats said.

Arab governments broke months of silence about Syria at a meeting of the League in Cairo last week, demanding an end to the bloodshed, and decided to send League chief Nabil Elaraby to Damascus to press for political and economic reforms.

An Arab diplomatic source said Damascus refused the visit after Elaraby met Syrian opposition members and because of a leaked Qatari proposal for possible Arab action over Syrian military swoops on civilian protesters, although that document was not adopted.

It was not immediately possible to confirm any meetings between Elaraby and Syria's opposition.

Al Arabiya television reported on Wednesday that Elaraby's trip would go ahead on Saturday. This was confirmed to Reuters by Elaraby's office manager Waguih Hanafy. The visit had been due to happen on Wednesday, according to an Arab League source.

One League official confirmed that a ministerial meeting would be held on September 13.

"The situation in Syria will top the discussions in the coming ministerial meeting after the delay to the visit of the Arab League Secretary-General to Syria," a representative at the League for one Arab state said on Wednesday, asking not to be named.

The Arab representative said there was no plan to suspend Syria's membership in the Arab League, as happened to Libya in February after forces loyal to the now deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi assaulted protesters.

"No one is thinking till now about freezing Syrian membership in the Arab League because every Arab state is keen on stability in Syria. All that Arab foreign ministers asked in the last meeting was to speed up the pace of reforms and stop the violence," he said.

Another diplomat at the League said the September 13 meeting would discuss Syria, Palestinian issues and Somalia. The Arab representative said the situation between Sudan and the newly independent south and Libya would also be on the agenda.