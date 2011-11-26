CAIRO Arab states plan to cut commercial ties with Syria's government and freeze its assets as they step up pressure to end months of political violence in the country, a draft document to be discussed by Arab ministers on Sunday showed.

The sanctions would also include a travel ban on senior Syrian officials and a halt to commercial flights to the country, according to the Arab League document seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Dealings with Syria's central bank would be halted, it said, but basic commodities needed by the Syrian people would be exempted from the list of sanctions.

The document, drawn up by the Arab League's Social and Economic Committee at a preparatory meeting in Cairo on Saturday, would need to be ratified by ministers before coming into force.

