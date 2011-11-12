HONOLULU U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday welcomed the Arab League's decision to suspend Syria's membership and consider economic sanctions, saying they have further isolated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"These significant steps expose the increasing diplomatic isolation of a regime that has systematically violated human rights and repressed peaceful protests," Obama said in a statement released from Honolulu, where he is hosting an Asia-Pacific summit.

"We will continue to work with our friends and allies to pressure the Assad regime and support the Syrian people as they pursue the dignity and transition to democracy that they deserve," he said.

