British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc warned on Thursday the net interest margin at its commercial banking unit would fall in the short term due to the Bank of England's base rate cut following Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.
It said it had sped up plans to expand its commercial unit to cover the North West region, as disruptions at Britain's larger banks, which are cutting costs and jobs, had led a number of experienced bankers to join the firm, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.