Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB.L) said its full-year pretax profit jumped 52 percent as lending surged at both its private and retail banking arms, but fell short of analyst estimates.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit rose to 34.2 million pounds from 22.5 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 36.70 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank said it would pay a special dividend of 25 pence per share if the sale of its non-standard consumer lending business, Everyday Loans, were to go through.

($1 = 0.7020 pounds)

