RIO DE JANEIRO The world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) expects Brazil's industrial production to improve in the second half of the year as the country gets back to work after the World Cup, giving a welcome boost to Brazil's flat steel producers.

Prices for Brazilian flat steel, used primarily to produce automobiles, have languished in recent months as carmakers forecast the worst drop in auto production in 16 years.

But ArcelorMittal's head for South American flat steel, Benjamin Baptista, told Reuters he saw a more positive outlook for the year than the data might currently suggest.

"A number of our clients are indicating they will have to return to production as the forced national holidays (connected to the World Cup) come to an end," Baptista said, adding that he does not expect to have to offer discounts to offload steel.

"Everyone has been eating into their stockpiles up to now, but as economic activity begins to recover, with orders due at the end of the year, the expectation is that we will have an improvement in industrial activity from August," he added.

In line with this more positive outlook, Arcelor restarted a third blast furnace at its Tubarao plant in the state of Espirito Santo, next to Rio de Janeiro. The furnace, which has been out of use since 2012, should help to reduce fixed costs at the plant by 30 percent, Baptista said.

It will take 30 days to reach full capacity of 2.5 million tons of slabs, the plant will increase its capacity to 7 million tons per year.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs gave a bleak outlook for flat steel in Brazil last month and said they expected producers to be forced into offering discounts.

But Baptista said he "saw no reason for this to happen" if Brazil's industrial output picks up as the company expects.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Andrew Hay)