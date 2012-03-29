LONDON Stockbroker Arden Partners (ARDN.L) has received a 9 million pound ($14.3 million) bid approach from a former director, as tough market conditions spur consolidation among many of the UK's smaller investment banks.

Arden said former non-executive director Grahame Whateley had made a preliminary cash offer of 37 pence-per-share for Arden, representing a one-pence premium to the company's last closing share price.

Arden said that while trading in the first four months of its financial year had been satisfactory, it had an uncertain outlook for the second-half of the year.

Investment banks have seen less business come through in the way of flotations or mergers and takeovers due to the weak global economy, and smaller ones have found it harder to deal with increasing regulatory costs than bigger rivals.

Hoare Govett was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) to American investment bank Jefferies JEF.N, Investec (INLJ.J) bought British investment bank Evolution, while Seymour Pierce is in talks with potential investors.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)