PARIS French private-equity firm Ardian, recently spun off from insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), expects to make two more deals before the end of the year after closing its latest buyout fund, one of its executives told Reuters.

"We are looking to make two more transactions before the end of the year," Ardian Senior Managing Director Philippe Poletti said in an interview on Friday. "(European) companies are broadly in good shape... But not everyone has growth potential."

Ardian Managing Partner Dominique Gaillard said in the same interview that the firm might look at an investment in Vinci's (SGEF.PA) parking lots or in French catering group Elior.

